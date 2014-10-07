Overnight armed robbery at west Toledo 7-Eleven - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Police are investigating after an overnight armed robbery at the 7-Eleven convenience store on Upton and Berdan in west Toledo.

We're told the robbery happened around 3:45 Tuesday morning when a man entered the store wielding a box cutter and demanding cash.

The man then threatened the clerk, who complied and handed over the register's cash.  The owner, who describes the robber as a white male between 20 and 30, says the robber got away with between $120 and $150.

Police have not released a description of the robber, though they say they are actively searching for him.  Earlier, multiple cop cars were driving around the surrounding neighborhood with flashlights.

A crime camera located on the corner of Berdan and Upton could possibly aid the investigation.

The store was closed following the robbery, but it has since reopened.

