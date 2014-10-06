Three customers apprehend thief at Adrian restaurant - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Three customers apprehend thief at Adrian restaurant

ADRIAN, MI (Toledo News Now) -

A man robs the Old China Super Buffet in broad daylight. Thanks to a group of brave customers who took things into their own hands that thief is now behind bars.

Surveillance video captured the robbery on tape. John Robert Stepansky, 43, is seen putting an employee of the buffet in a bear hug and grabbing hundreds of dollars from the cash register. This all happened Saturday afternoon at the strip mall on Main Street in Adrian, MI. 

Adrian Police Chief Vincent Emrick says customers and employees ran after Stepansky.

"Once they were outside, he ran around behind the restaurant...they caught up to him there, tackled him and held him down until we arrived," said Emrick.

Three customers stayed on top of Stepansky until the police came. Chief Emrick says what the customers did was dangerous but he is grateful for their bravery.

"I'm appreciative and proud of the citizens, that they are not willing to let something like that happen," said Emrick.

Stepansky is charged with assault with intent to rob while unarmed and unarmed robbery. He faces 15 years in prison for both charges. His bail has been set at $100,000.

The three customers who apprehended Stepansky will be recognized by the City of Adrian and the Adrian Police Department later this month. 

