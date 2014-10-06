Police looking for $13,000 of lawn care equipment stolen from Pathway Toledo

Police looking for $13,000 of lawn care equipment stolen from Pa - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

More than $13,000 worth of lawn care equipment was taken from the local non-profit Pathway Toledo located on Hamilton near Collingwood.

Toledo Police say someone cut the lock to a fenced in area at Pathway Toledo and took two riding lawn mowers, two push mowers and five weed trimmers.

Director of Pathway Toledo Mitchell Gorsha says the loss of this equipment will impact the whole community.

"We don't own a trailer big enough to put it all into. So everything was parked and hidden," said Gorsha.

He says the missing equipment was being used in a program that gave 16 to 24 year olds a job caring for blighted property in Toledo.

"The first thing I thought of was, we're not going to be able to have a program next year, and that will put all these kids out of work," said Gorsha.

Police say they believe the equipment is still somewhere in the Hamilton and Collingwood area.

If you have any information on where the equipment may be call Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111. 

