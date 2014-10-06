Police looking for $13,000 of lawn care equipment stolen from Pathway Toledo

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

WTOL's Jerry Anderson honored by city council for career; anchor preparing to sign off

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

Pizza delivery driver, mom killed on her last delivery of night

More than $13,000 worth of lawn care equipment was taken from the local non-profit Pathway Toledo located on Hamilton near Collingwood.

Toledo Police say someone cut the lock to a fenced in area at Pathway Toledo and took two riding lawn mowers, two push mowers and five weed trimmers.

Director of Pathway Toledo Mitchell Gorsha says the loss of this equipment will impact the whole community.

"We don't own a trailer big enough to put it all into. So everything was parked and hidden," said Gorsha.

He says the missing equipment was being used in a program that gave 16 to 24 year olds a job caring for blighted property in Toledo.

"The first thing I thought of was, we're not going to be able to have a program next year, and that will put all these kids out of work," said Gorsha.

Police say they believe the equipment is still somewhere in the Hamilton and Collingwood area.

If you have any information on where the equipment may be call Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111.

