Two thieves caught on video in Springfield Township

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

Thievestargeting Springfield Township area near Dorr and McCord took from the wrongcar when they were caught on a newly installed high definition surveillancecamera.

The video showsthe two men walking up to the vehicle; one opens the car door and the otherwalks around to the passenger side and begins to look through the console.

The men are atthe car for about two minutes when they check to see if the car next tothem is locked. Once they realize it is they walk away.

Detectives saythe two men stole cash, a debit card and an iPhone charger. They also say theymay be responsible for other car break-ins in the area.

The people whoown the camera say they installed it one week prior to the break-ins.

"The best word I can use isviolated, completely violated," said one victim. "I think this is just thebeginning of something that could be bigger; you know people get braver as theygo along so I have a feeling that if they're not caught it's going to besomething bigger."

If you know whothese two men are call the Lucas County Sheriff's Office or Crime Stopper at419-255-1111.

