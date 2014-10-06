Report: Toledo man leaves kids home alone more than 2 days - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

A Toledo father is facing serious accusations that he put his children in danger.

According to a Toledo Police report, 53-year-old Anthony Cranston left his three children home alone last Tuesday, saying he was going to get a drink with a friend. The children were between the ages of 10 and 14. According to police, more than two days later, Cranston had still not returned home.

The children have been handed over to a family member.

On Monday, Cranston pleaded not guilty to charges of endangering children. He is out on bond.

