Ronald McDonald House donates to brothers for handicapped-accessible playground in Bedford Twp

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

Two brothers in Bedford Township have made the news recently, raising money and awareness for cerebral palsy research. Now with a donation from the Ronald McDonald House of Northwest Ohio, they got a special surprise.

Hunter and Braden Gandee made news when Hunter carried Braden, who has cerebral palsy, 40 miles to raise money and awareness. They've been honored at the University of Michigan, and got to throw the first pitch at a Toledo Mud Hens game.

On Monday, Ronald McDonald House board member and Toledo News Now anchor Melissa Andrews showed up at Douglas Road Elementary with a surprise for Braden and the other kids: A donation from the Ronald McDonald House will make the brothers' dream of a handicapped-accessible playground a reality.

The Ronald McDonald House donated $18,270, which will help pay for a pirate ship on the playground.

"There's gonna be areas where you can all play together," Melissa said.

"I think that's awesome," said Braden.

Right now, Braden's cart and wheelchair get stuck in the mulch on the playground. A swing is about all he can play on. A new, $160,000 special-surface, musical playground will allow Braden and all of his friends with and without special needs to play together.

"It's been really cool and we've gotten so much support from so many people," Hunter said. "We're really making progress with this."

"Ronald McDonald House is gonna be an instrumental part in making this happen," said Carol Perz at Douglas Road Elementary. "This started out with a dream, with two boys with an idea, with a dream, with some dedication, and the Ronald McDonald House – their donation is part of making this come to fruition."

The boys have a foundation out of Fort Wayne matching all donations. They hope to have the playground up by next spring for all of Bedford to enjoy.

Follow Toledo News Now:

Download our app here.

Copyright 2014 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.