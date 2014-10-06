Space heater fire destroys west Toledo family's home

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

WTOL's Jerry Anderson honored by city council for career; anchor preparing to sign off

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

Pizza delivery driver, mom killed on her last delivery of night

A west Toledo family is homeless after a fire destroyed their belongings Sunday evening on Vermaas Avenue. Now the victim and the Toledo Fire Department hope this tragedy can serve as a reminder about a common fire hazard.

The fire was started by a space heater.

"We have nothing now. This is all we had," said Dorris Henderson.

Henderson and her 10-year-old granddaughter have two days now to find a new place to live.

Henderson says they were only gone 10 minutes to grab something to eat, but when they got home, they knew something was wrong.

"My smoke alarms were going off," she said. "I thought I left some food on the stove, come to find out it was my electric heater."

"It's very easy to start a space heater and forget about it," said Lt. Matt Hertzfeld of the Toledo Fire Department. "It's doing its job, it doesn't make noise or alert us it's working, it's easy to forget about those."

Some safety tips to remember:

If you are using a kerosene heater, only fill it when the unit is cooled off and outside

Keep three feet around the space heater clear of anything flammable

Make sure the unit is in good condition

If you have to use an extension cord, make sure it's a heavy-gauge cord

Whether you use space heaters or not, make sure all your smoke alarms are working and that your family has a practiced fire escape plan.

