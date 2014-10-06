Sylvania finds two companies for water testing

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

The city of Sylvania, as preparation for another water crisis, has found two places to test the city's water.

The city has entered an agreement with Beagal Bio Products in Columbus, and BSA Environmental Services in Beachwood, near Cleveland. This means Sylvania would not have to wait on the city of Toledo for microcystin level result.

Sylvania Mayor Craig Stough says the tests should only take 24 hours but the city still has to figure out how they will transport the water to these facilities.

"We are still working with them to find out how to transport it, but it may mean that we are going to drive it, either to Columbus or Beachwood Ohio, and get those test done as quickly as we can so we know what's going on right here in Sylvania," said Stough.

The mayor says the water tested will be taken from an intake sight at Holland-Sylvania and Brint.

Stough also says even with the selection of the two water testing companies, the city is still open to other possible testing sites.

"We found these two companies, and if somebody else comes to us and says they are able to do it more locally we will certainly take a look at them as well," said Stough.

