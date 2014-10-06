3 BGSU students arrested after drug trafficking investigation

Police say a man and woman were apprehended on Saturday evening.

A Sandusky man was arrested in Tiffin on Saturday after a citizen complained that people were possibly smoking marijuana outside of and unidentified people were coming and going from a residence.

Findlay Police say officers attempted to stop Matthew Ekleberry for driving without an exhaust around 1:30 a.m. when Ekleberry fled at a high rate of speed.

Police say one person was injured in the shooting but is expected to be okay.

It happened around 10:15 p.m. in the 800 block of Byrne Rd.

Three Bowling Green State University students are in custody after BG Police seized several drugs, and about $8,000 in cash on Friday.

A picture of the stash found by police shows the cash, marijuana, prescription pills, a handgun, and edibles (marijuana-laced food items).

"It may be legal in other states, but it's still illegal in Ohio, and we want to emphasize the fact that just because someone has a Michigan medical marijuana ID card, that doesn't mean they can bring that down here and traffic that stuff," said BGPD Major Tony Hetrick.

Anthony Vardon, Gabriel Jones, and Christopher Romito were arrested Friday night after an ongoing investigation.

