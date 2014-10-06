3 BGSU students arrested after drug trafficking investigation - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

3 BGSU students arrested after drug trafficking investigation

Left to right: Christopher Romito, Anthony Vardon and Gabriel Jones Left to right: Christopher Romito, Anthony Vardon and Gabriel Jones
BOWLING GREEN, OH (Toledo News Now) -

Three Bowling Green State University students are in custody after BG Police seized several drugs, and about $8,000 in cash on Friday.

A picture of the stash found by police shows the cash, marijuana, prescription pills, a handgun, and edibles (marijuana-laced food items).

"It may be legal in other states, but it's still illegal in Ohio, and we want to emphasize the fact that just because someone has a Michigan medical marijuana ID card, that doesn't mean they can bring that down here and traffic that stuff," said BGPD Major Tony Hetrick.

Anthony Vardon, Gabriel Jones, and Christopher Romito were arrested Friday night after an ongoing investigation.

