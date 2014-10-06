Don't Waste Your Money: Beware of dating site scammers

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

WTOL's Jerry Anderson honored by city council for career; anchor preparing to sign off

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

Pizza delivery driver, mom killed on her last delivery of night

The trouble McCallister is facing now is the new wheelchair is wider than the old one and can't make it through the doorways in his home. That means in order to even go to the bathroom, he must risk further injury.

William McCallister says his wheelchair is too wide to get through the doorways in his house (Source: WTOL)

Call 11 for Action: Medical supply company responds to customer in need of wheelchair

Toledo resident Shawn Sirkin reached to Call 11 for Action after she noticed bed bugs crawling on the drapes and walls at the Sunset Motel off Telegraph Road. She said when she reached out to the health department she was told they didn’t have the funds to tackle the problem.

Toledo resident reaches out to Call 11 For Action after finding bed bugs at local motel

An elderly woman in Toledo contacted Call 11 For Action after she says she was scammed by a local tree removal company.

A Fremont man wants to warn everyone of online scammers after he was fooled into giving a fake Microsoft employee $8,000.

Fremont man, scammed out of $8,000, warning others of online scammers

West State Line Road is a less traveled through street between Lewis and Telegraph. Approaching the intersection at Telegraph is where it gets treacherous.

More than one-third of all couples today met online, many on dating websites. Unfortunately, those dating sites are also provide an opportunity for scammers to prey on people just looking to make a connection.

Kathy is a 9-5 office worker. "James" was a U.S. serviceman. It looked as though their encounter online could blossom into the romance of Kathy's life. Now she's sharing her story to warn others.

"He told me he was from New York and he was stationed in Kabul, and he had a 16-year-old son and was looking for the love of his life because his wife passed away several years ago," Kathy said.

They met on a dating site.

"I received an email that said, ‘Hey, you look interesting. I want to meet you,'" Kathy explained.

She says their conversations about books and wine turned into declarations of love. James' messages included phrases like "I pledge my heart" and "all of my love."

"I was the love of his life, and he knew that God had sent me into his life for a reason," Kathy said.

But just as James was about to visit Kathy during a leave, he hit a snag: He needed money.

"He sent me a list that totaled $300," Kathy said. "And I said, ‘I'm not sending that. I can't afford that.' And he said, ‘How much can you afford?'"

That's when Kathy got suspicious.

"I asked him repeatedly to verify his name, his rank, his serial number. And because of the job he's doing in Kabul, he couldn't release that information," she said.

Kathy began searching online, and found her "James" showed up on dating sites as "Ricky James," "Stuart James," "William James," and others.

According to the military newspaper, "Stars and Stripes," scammers in Africa stole a photo from a real soldier's social media page.

This is called the Military Romance Scam. "Stars and Stripes" says scammers have even impersonated the commander of U.S. forces in Korea, General Mike Scaparrotti.

Watch out for the red flags of a romance scam:

The person is a soldier or American businessperson outside the U.S.

There's always a reason they can't meet in person

They always end up needing money

One more from Kathy:

"Beware of anyone who says they are in love with you immediately, in the first two weeks – that's a big red flag."

Kathy says she wants to warn other so their hearts and dreams don't get smashed by someone who sweeps them off their feet.

Two websites – RomanceScam.com and RomanceScams.org – offer more advise and warning signs, so you don't waste your money.

