Sylvania Schools working on athletic agreement with Lourdes University

The Sylvania School District is looking to build a softball field and replace the turf at Northview High School's football stadium. Now Lourdes University wants to help. 

If the two school systems reach an agreement, Lourdes University will help by donating funds for both projects and in return the schools will share the properties for sporting events.

Right now Sylvania Schools is raising money for the projects through private fundraising events, but Superintendent Brad Rieger says the projects will take millions.

"It just makes sense that we enter into these types of conversations and arraignments, the idea that we pool our resources and share facilities and share assets, I think is where it has to be right now," said Rieger.

The schools are still negotiating.

The Sylvania School District is also working on a new thousand dollar locker room not involved with Lourdes.  

