Sylvania Schools working on athletic agreement with Lourdes University

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

WTOL's Jerry Anderson honored by city council for career; anchor preparing to sign off

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

Pizza delivery driver, mom killed on her last delivery of night

The Sylvania School District is looking to build a softball field and replace the turf at Northview High School's football stadium. Now Lourdes University wants to help.

If the two school systems reach an agreement, Lourdes University will help by donating funds for both projects and in return the schools will share the properties for sporting events.

Right now Sylvania Schools is raising money for the projects through private fundraising events, but Superintendent Brad Rieger says the projects will take millions.

"It just makes sense that we enter into these types of conversations and arraignments, the idea that we pool our resources and share facilities and share assets, I think is where it has to be right now," said Rieger.

The schools are still negotiating.

The Sylvania School District is also working on a new thousand dollar locker room not involved with Lourdes.

