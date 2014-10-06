Drivers will soon see changes in traffic patterns due to I-75 widening

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

WTOL's Jerry Anderson honored by city council for career; anchor preparing to sign off

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

Pizza delivery driver, mom killed on her last delivery of night

The I-75 widening project between Perrysburg and Findlayis making progress but as work continues, drivers will start to see some changesin traffic patterns.

Monday, crews worked near the Luckey/Haskins exit on I-75to prep the road for paving. Construction crews are trying to beat the cold and snow,and get as much paving done as they can.

In the meantime ODOT is asking drivers to be mindful of construction.

Many drivers say they are happy to see progress being made.

"It's a pain when I'm always on the highway, likewhen I'm doing my field placements, I'm always back and forth, and it's apain," said BGSU student Elise Solanics.

Construction crews willcontinue to work on bridges and drainage through the winter, and hope to beback to roadwork by March or April.

