Drivers will soon see changes in traffic patterns due to I-75 widening

Drivers will soon see changes in traffic patterns due to I-75 widening

TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) -

The I-75 widening project between Perrysburg and Findlayis making progress but as work continues, drivers will start to see some changesin traffic patterns.

Monday, crews worked near the Luckey/Haskins exit on I-75to prep the road for paving. Construction crews are trying to beat the cold and snow,and get as much paving done as they can.

In the meantime ODOT is asking drivers to be mindful of construction.

Many drivers say they are happy to see progress being made.

"It's a pain when I'm always on the highway, likewhen I'm doing my field placements, I'm always back and forth, and it's apain," said BGSU student Elise Solanics.

Construction crews willcontinue to work on bridges and drainage through the winter, and hope to beback to roadwork by March or April.

