Man shot and killed in north Toledo

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

Toledo Police say a man who was shot near the intersection Suder Avenue and Erie Street in north Toledo Monday morning was later pronounced dead at a Toledo hospital.

Dennis Johnson, 21, was killed in the shooting. Witnesses say Johnson was approached by a man, words were exchanged and the unidentified man shot Johnson before fleeing south on Erie Street. Police say the suspect was last seen on Mayo.

Now neighbors say they are anxiously waiting for police to find the person responsible.

"It's beyond scary, not only that is it so disheartening, you know, that people just take human life like it's nothing," said resident Colleen Klocek. "It's scary to know that, you know, we're afraid to just come outside on a nice fall day."

Toledo Police Sgt. Joe Heffernan says one thing helping the investigation is that it occurred during the day.

"Its kind of unusual to have something happen at this time of day right in the middle of the street, so we're hoping that will go to our benefit and we'll be able to figure out who this is and put them behind bars where they belong," said Heffernan.

Police say there is a crime camera mounted about a block away from the scene. Detectives are currently reviewing footage from that camera.

If you have any information on who may have been responsible call Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111.

