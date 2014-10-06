Man shot and killed in north Toledo - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Man shot and killed in north Toledo

Reporting by Michelle Shiels, Reporter
Toledo Police say a man who was shot near the intersection Suder Avenue and Erie Street in north Toledo Monday morning was later pronounced dead at a Toledo hospital.

Dennis Johnson, 21, was killed in the shooting. Witnesses say Johnson was approached by a man, words were exchanged and the unidentified man shot Johnson before fleeing south on Erie Street. Police say the suspect was last seen on Mayo.

Now neighbors say they are anxiously waiting for police to find the person responsible.

"It's beyond scary, not only that is it so disheartening, you know, that people just take human life like it's nothing," said resident Colleen Klocek. "It's scary to know that, you know, we're afraid to just come outside on a nice fall day."

Toledo Police Sgt. Joe Heffernan says one thing helping the investigation is that it occurred during the day.

"Its kind of unusual to have something happen at this time of day right in the middle of the street, so we're hoping that will go to our benefit and we'll be able to figure out who this is and put them behind bars where they belong," said Heffernan. 

Police say there is a crime camera mounted about a block away from the scene. Detectives are currently reviewing footage from that camera.

If you have any information on who may have been responsible call Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111. 

