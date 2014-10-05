Ohio pumpkins make Halloween special

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

WTOL's Jerry Anderson honored by city council for career; anchor preparing to sign off

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

Pizza delivery driver, mom killed on her last delivery of night

It's going to be a bumper crop for Ohio pumpkin growers.

Perfect growing conditions will make the Halloween season special.

And fall is always special at Fleitz's Pumpkin Farm in Oregon.

Thousands make a trip here every year searching for that perfect pumpkin to carve.

"Smoothness. Big and round," said shopper Melissa Pollauf.

Ohio is a major pumpkin producer, ranking third in the country in both acres and pumpkins produced in 2013.

Illinois grows about half of the nation's pumpkins.

The vast majority of pumpkins are grown for processing but most grown in Ohio end up as Halloween jack-o-lanterns.

"Oh the shape. Nice and round," is the kind of pumpkin Karen Miler likes.

So does Russ McWilliams.

"Round. Got to get a nice round one," said Mr. McWilliams.

Pumpkins across Ohio fields have been plumped by moderate temperatures and just enough sun and rain in August and September.

There should be no shortage of the big orange fruit.

"Well, a lot of times you get a heavy rain, four-five inches. They're standing in water. It's pretty rough on them. We didn't seem to have that this year," said grower Paul Fleitz.

Pumpkin patch prices are reasonable too.

Expect to spend $4.00 for one the size of a basketball at Fleitz's.

