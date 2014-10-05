Stranger Danger incident in Walbridge Saturday evening - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Stranger Danger incident in Walbridge Saturday evening

Posted by Mark Bickle, Digital Content Producer
Police in Walbridge are investigating a Saturday night stranger danger incident.

According to the Walbride Police Facebook page, the incident happened around 7 PM.

Walbridge police say a 9-year-old boy was approached by someone in a white van at the intersection of Dixon and Earl.

The boy says a man and a woman inside the van asked if he wanted a ride.

The van is described as having a dent in the door and a yellow motorcycle bumper sticker on the back.

The driver was described as a heavyset white man, with a goatee, gray hair and blues eyes.

The passenger was described as a white female, about 60-years-old with curly hair.

If you have any information about this incident you are asked to call the Walbridge Police, at 419-666-1444.

