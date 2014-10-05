Mayor and governor discuss Jeep future with Chrysler CEO - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Mayor and governor discuss Jeep future with Chrysler CEO

Toledo Mayor D. Michael Collins and Ohio Governor John Kasich, held a conference call with Chrysler CEO Sergio Marchionne on Sunday morning.

A statement put out by the City, says the mayor and governor were seeking to gain clarity on Mr. Marchionne's statement that production of the Jeep Wrangler could move to a location other than the Toledo North Assembly Plant.

There were no firm commitments made during the call but the men did make plans for a face to face meeting to discuss how the City can develop resolutions to challenges that Chrysler faces in keeping Wrangler production in Toledo. A date and time for the meeting has not been set.

The statement goes on to say, "This is not the first time that the community has been faced with these types of challenges and the City and its partners will again rise to the occasion to ensure that the new Wrangler is made in Toledo."

Republican city councilman Tom Waniewski is still trying to come to terms with the CEO's comments from last week.

He said the conference call was a good next step in the fight to keep Wrangler production in Toledo.

"It's good to see proactive work going on at Government Center and I'm glad he got together. Impressing upon him the importance of the Jeep in Toledo, is what I hope Mayor Collins was able to convey."

