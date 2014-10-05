Two dead after three car crash in east Toledo - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Two dead after three car crash in east Toledo

Posted by Mark Bickle, Digital Content Producer
Connect
TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) -

Two people are dead after a three-car crash late Saturday night.

Police say that just before midnight a green car tried to turn onto S. Marina Dr. from Front St. and was hit by a sedan. A third car had to swerve to miss the accident.

The driver of the green car, Terry Traver, age 53, and passenger Tina Foufos, age 26, were both killed in the accident.

The occupants of the other vehicles received minor injuries.

Follow Toledo News Now:  

Download our app here.

Copyright 2014 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly