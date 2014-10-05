Two hospitalized after I-75 crash - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Two hospitalized after I-75 crash

Two people are in the hospital after a crash on I-75 on Saturday night.

Stephanie Venters, age 49, was driving north on I-75 near Philips Avenue when she saw a car driven by Lyndsie White, age 32, moving at a high rate of speed.

That's when Ms. White lost control of her car and hit a guardrail and then was hit by Ms. Venter's car.

After her car hit the median, Ms. White was ejected from her car and run over by Ms. Venter's car.

The crash remains under investigation.

