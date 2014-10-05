Two hospitalized after I-75 crash

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

WTOL's Jerry Anderson honored by city council for career; anchor preparing to sign off

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

Pizza delivery driver, mom killed on her last delivery of night

Two people are in the hospital after a crash on I-75 on Saturday night.

Stephanie Venters, age 49, was driving north on I-75 near Philips Avenue when she saw a car driven by Lyndsie White, age 32, moving at a high rate of speed.

That's when Ms. White lost control of her car and hit a guardrail and then was hit by Ms. Venter's car.

After her car hit the median, Ms. White was ejected from her car and run over by Ms. Venter's car.

The crash remains under investigation.

