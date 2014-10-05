Toledo Police investigate a pair of weekend shootings - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Toledo Police investigate a pair of weekend shootings

Toledo Police are investigating a pair of weekend shootings. Investigators say they were called to the 600 block of Fernwood around 10:30 Saturday night. Officers tell us that one person was being driven to the hospital from that area after being shot. Investigators are not sure if the actual shooting happened there. Police say the person who was shot was last seen in a car near Detroit and Monroe. Police are still investigating this shooting.

Toledo Police were called to another shooting in North Toledo just before 11:00pm Saturday. Investigators say a person was shot outside of Mike's Carryout on Cleveland Street at Erie Street. Witnesses tell WTOL 11 that the victim ran inside the carryout and collapsed. Police are still investigating this shooting as well.

