Toledo Police investigate a pair of weekend shootings

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

Toledo Police are investigating a pair of weekend shootings. Investigators say they were called to the 600 block of Fernwood around 10:30 Saturday night. Officers tell us that one person was being driven to the hospital from that area after being shot. Investigators are not sure if the actual shooting happened there. Police say the person who was shot was last seen in a car near Detroit and Monroe. Police are still investigating this shooting.

Toledo Police were called to another shooting in North Toledo just before 11:00pm Saturday. Investigators say a person was shot outside of Mike's Carryout on Cleveland Street at Erie Street. Witnesses tell WTOL 11 that the victim ran inside the carryout and collapsed. Police are still investigating this shooting as well.

