Kids learn life-saving lessons at fire prevention event

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

WTOL's Jerry Anderson honored by city council for career; anchor preparing to sign off

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

Pizza delivery driver, mom killed on her last delivery of night

They were saving lives on Saturday at the Toledo Fire Museum.

Kids were there to learn valuable lessons as part of National Fire Prevention Month.

A room on the second floor of the museum is furnished like a kid's bedroom.

Firefighters fill it up with smoke, simulating a fire.

A little girl is sleeping and a smoke alarm sounds.

What's she supposed to do?

Firefighters say to get down on your hands and knees, crawl to a door and touch it.

If it's hot, don't open it.

Find another exit, like a window, and escape.

"They're major components in saving a person's life. We trust those kids are going to go home and educate their parents. It can make a difference," said Jamie Ferguson of the Toledo Fire Department.

Kids watching the demonstration buy into the 'get low and go' philosophy.

"If there's a fire in your room, go to the nearest exit and get out of there," said Ka'Naya Wilson.

Ashton Pfotenhauer also picked up some lessons.

"I learned when you hear someone yelling for help you should always help them. Have the number you need when there's a fire which is 911," said Ashton.

Kids also learned the importance of having a working smoke alarm.

Smoke alarms reduce the risk of dying in a house fire by half.

And if the alarm fails to operate, it's usually because the batteries are dead or missing.

"We're all creatures of habit. We do the same thing day in and day out. Never have a problem until one day the problem catches us. That's why we want them to be prepared," said Robert Schwanzl of the museum.

And it's recommended you replace your smoke alarm every twelve years.

You can pick them up for free at all Toledo fire stations.

