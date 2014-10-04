Crews contain Adrian chemical leak - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Crews contain Adrian chemical leak

Posted by Mark Bickle, Digital Content Producer
An early-morning chemical leak in Adrian has been contained.

According to city officials, around 7 AM on Saturday crews were called to W-2 fuels on West Beecher Street.

The leak began when a welded patch on the side of a chemical container failed and began leaking a mixture of sodium methylate and methanol.

At least two fire departments and a HAZMAT team responded to the leak.

No injuries were reported and no evacuations were necessary.

