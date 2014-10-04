Driver uninjured after rolling semi - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Driver uninjured after rolling semi

Posted by Mark Bickle, Digital Content Producer
MAUMEE, OH (Toledo News Now) -

A semi rolled over early Saturday morning in Maumee.

The accident happened on the Anthony Wayne Trail near Key Street.

Police say the driver was reaching for something when he lost control.

He was not injured.

