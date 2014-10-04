Jeep historian says pulling Jeep Wrangler production out of Toledo would be saddening

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

Jeep Historian Ron Szymanski says the Jeep is the most famous automobile name in history.

"Anywhere you go in the world, no matter how primitive people are, everybody knows two words, ‘Coca Cola and Jeep,'" said Szymanski.

He worked at the old Toledo Jeep Plant for over 35 years and now he volunteers his time at the Jeep Museum next to the current plant. He says the thought of Chrysler pulling Jeep Wrangler production out of Toledo is saddening.

"What really makes me mad is Mr. Marchionne says they were going to keep building it in Toledo only," said Szymanski. "It makes me feel like he was saying that to get the people that build to work all the overtime."

Szymanski says he hopes Marchionne has another motive for making his statement.

"I'm hoping that it's a political ploy for him to try to get the city and governor to kick in more tax incentives, to build a new plant here," said Szymanski. "They've got plenty of room across the street on Stickney Avenue."

Szymanski says he has also been talking with city leaders about resurrection the Jeep Museum. He says it could be an incredible boost for Toledo tourism.

