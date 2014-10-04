Jeep historian says pulling Jeep Wrangler production out of Tole - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Jeep historian says pulling Jeep Wrangler production out of Toledo would be saddening

Reporting by Dick Berry, Reporter
TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) -

Jeep Historian Ron Szymanski says the Jeep is the most famous automobile name in history.

"Anywhere you go in the world, no matter how primitive people are, everybody knows two words, ‘Coca Cola and Jeep,'" said Szymanski.

He worked at the old Toledo Jeep Plant for over 35 years and now he volunteers his time at the Jeep Museum next to the current plant. He says the thought of Chrysler pulling Jeep Wrangler production out of Toledo is saddening.

"What really makes me mad is Mr. Marchionne says they were going to keep building it in Toledo only," said Szymanski. "It makes me feel like he was saying that to get the people that build to work all the overtime."

Szymanski says he hopes Marchionne has another motive for making his statement.

"I'm hoping that it's a political ploy for him to try to get the city and governor to kick in more tax incentives, to build a new plant here," said Szymanski. "They've got plenty of room across the street on Stickney Avenue."

Szymanski says he has also been talking with city leaders about resurrection the Jeep Museum. He says it could be an incredible boost for Toledo tourism. 

