Tiffin Columbian football player decides to play on after losing his father earlier this week

BELLEVUE, OH (Toledo News Now) -

It was an emotional night Friday as Tiffin's wide receiver Cole Pierce entered the field with the rest of his teammates. On Thursday Cole lost his father Keith to an unexpected heart attack.

Cole has been playing football since fifth grade and he says his father would want him to play on without him.

"He would be really mad at me if I didn't, and I just thought, I just know he would really want me to play," said Cole. "He would always tell me just to keep working hard, if I worked hard I would get to be where I am now, that's all I did."

Tiffin's coach Brian Colatruglio says he supports Cole's decision to play.the whole team is standing behind Cole in this tragic time.

"I talked to him yesterday and I told him obviously we'd support anything he decided to do and he made the decision he wants to play and I know football is important to him and it is important to his family," said Colatruglio.

"When one of them is down and hurting they are all hurting so they're, you know they're going to rally around this, I fully expect our guys to really rally and support him," said Colatruglio. 

The coach says he thinks playing is something that could be good for Cole.

"Dealing with these types of situations, any chance he can get to, even for a couple hours, maybe to, you know, focus on something else, is going to be, is going to be a big help to him," said Colatruglio. 

