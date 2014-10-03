Tiffin Columbian football player decides to play on after losing his father earlier this week

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

It was an emotional night Friday as Tiffin's wide receiver Cole Pierce entered the field with the rest of his teammates. On Thursday Cole lost his father Keith to an unexpected heart attack.

Cole has been playing football since fifth grade and he says his father would want him to play on without him.

"He would be really mad at me if I didn't, and I just thought, I just know he would really want me to play," said Cole. "He would always tell me just to keep working hard, if I worked hard I would get to be where I am now, that's all I did."

Tiffin's coach Brian Colatruglio says he supports Cole's decision to play.the whole team is standing behind Cole in this tragic time.

"I talked to him yesterday and I told him obviously we'd support anything he decided to do and he made the decision he wants to play and I know football is important to him and it is important to his family," said Colatruglio.

He says the whole team is standing behind Cole in this tragic time.



"When one of them is down and hurting they are all hurting so they're, you know they're going to rally around this, I fully expect our guys to really rally and support him," said Colatruglio.



The coach says he thinks playing is something that could be good for Cole.

"Dealing with these types of situations, any chance he can get to, even for a couple hours, maybe to, you know, focus on something else, is going to be, is going to be a big help to him," said Colatruglio.

Follow Toledo News Now:

Download our app here.

Copyright 2014 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.