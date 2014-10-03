State Route 53 ranked in the top five for accidents in Ohio

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

ODOT released their safety study of State Route 53 on Friday. According to Tiffin County officials the 54 mile stretch is ranked top five in Ohio for accidents.

SR 53 runs north from Upper Sandusky all the way to Port Clinton, passing through Tiffin and Fremont along the way. Friday at a public meeting the ODOT study was reviewed and discussed.

"We are looking at different counter measures, and they can be as simple as traffic light adjustments and timing or striping in some of the intersections," said ODOT leader Theresa Pollick.

City of Tiffin Mayor Aaron Montz says he agrees with the study, identifying two of the most dangerous intersections as County Road 6 just south of Tiffin and County Road 6 near Fremont. But he says more room for economic development should have been considered in the study.

"We have a lot of truck traffic on SR 53, it's the main hub to get goods to the turnpike and south to the Columbus area," said Mayor Montz.

ODOT officials say this study was done with a focus on safety.

"So what we want to do is make sure we focus on safety and then see what we can do by developing the land," said Pollick.

There is no set cost associated with the project and the study itself could take years.

