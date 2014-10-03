State Route 53 ranked in the top five for accidents in Ohio - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

State Route 53 ranked in the top five for accidents in Ohio

Reporting by Steven Jackson, Reporter
Connect
TIFFIN, OH (Toledo News Now) -

ODOT released their safety study of State Route 53 on Friday. According to Tiffin County officials the 54 mile stretch is ranked top five in Ohio for accidents.

SR 53 runs north from Upper Sandusky all the way to Port Clinton, passing through Tiffin and Fremont along the way. Friday at a public meeting the ODOT study was reviewed and discussed.

"We are looking at different counter measures, and they can be as simple as traffic light adjustments and timing or striping in some of the intersections," said ODOT leader Theresa Pollick.

City of Tiffin Mayor Aaron Montz says he agrees with the study, identifying two of the most dangerous intersections  as County Road 6 just south of Tiffin and County Road 6 near Fremont. But he says more room for economic development should have been considered in the study.

"We have a lot of truck traffic on SR 53, it's the main hub to get goods to the turnpike and south to the Columbus area," said Mayor Montz.

 ODOT officials say this study was done with a focus on safety.

"So what we want to do is make sure we focus on safety and then see what we can do by developing the land," said Pollick.

There is no set cost associated with the project and the study itself could take years. 

Follow Toledo News Now:  

Download our app here.

Copyright 2014 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly