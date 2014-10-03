Anthony Wayne schools introduce new app - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Anthony Wayne schools introduce new app

Reporting by Steven Jackson, Reporter
WATERVILLE, OH (Toledo News Now) -

Anthony Wayne Schools, in an attempt to keep up with technology, have introduced a new app to better communicate with students, parents and the community.

Currently about 37 percent of Anthony Wayne students, from the ages of 12 to 17, have a cell phone. Anthony Wayne Superintendent Jim Fritz says getting the app was a no brainer.

The app includes information such as lunch menus, sports information, directions to all school locations, an administration directory and a link to the schools website.

Superintendent Fritz says there is also a feature that will help keep students and parents connect to the schools social media accounts.

"We're hoping that it will help them have quick information, to access the information that they're looking for at their finger tips," said Fritz.

Superintendent Fritz says school delays will not be a feature on the app but new features will be added in the future. 

