DEA says this year's drug take back event will be the last

MAUMEE, OH (Toledo News Now) -

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says statewide, they received 10 tons of prescription pills from last week's take back. Now due to year round drug take back boxes the DEA says this year will be the last. 

It's not uncommon to have extra prescription pills laying around, but Maumee Police Officer Wendy Newsome says the DEA and local law enforcement agencies are out to make sure they don't get into the wrong hands.

"Often, pills that are not being used can be stolen from a home, they can be misused by people, and often abused, and occasionally, accidentally ingested. And for those reasons, we need to get a hold of these drugs, and get them off the street," said Newsome.

This year, the Maumee Police Department alone collected 67 lbs of prescription drugs at last week's take back. And that's just this year.

Over the past five years, they've collected more than 1,000 lbs.

They also have a drug take back box in their lobby, that is accessible to the public around the clock.

Many departments have them, and because of that, the DEA has announced they will no longer sponsor these take back events, now that people can return their prescription pills anytime, at their convenience.

"The need for drug take back has just eliminated itself, this was our 9th annual, and it is going to cease at this time, according to the DEA," said Officer Newsome.

To find out where a drop off box is near you click here

