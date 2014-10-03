DEA says this year's drug take back event will be the last

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says statewide, they received 10 tons of prescription pills from last week's take back. Now due to year round drug take back boxes the DEA says this year will be the last.

It's not uncommon to have extra prescription pills laying around, but Maumee Police Officer Wendy Newsome says the DEA and local law enforcement agencies are out to make sure they don't get into the wrong hands.

"Often, pills that are not being used can be stolen from a home, they can be misused by people, and often abused, and occasionally, accidentally ingested. And for those reasons, we need to get a hold of these drugs, and get them off the street," said Newsome.

This year, the Maumee Police Department alone collected 67 lbs of prescription drugs at last week's take back. And that's just this year.

Over the past five years, they've collected more than 1,000 lbs.

They also have a drug take back box in their lobby, that is accessible to the public around the clock.

Many departments have them, and because of that, the DEA has announced they will no longer sponsor these take back events, now that people can return their prescription pills anytime, at their convenience.

"The need for drug take back has just eliminated itself, this was our 9th annual, and it is going to cease at this time, according to the DEA," said Officer Newsome.

To find out where a drop off box is near you click here.

