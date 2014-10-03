Toledoans have history, proud connection with Jeep Wrangler

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

There's an expression out there that goes like this: "It's a Jeep thing. You wouldn't understand."

At Willys-Overland Motors on Reynolds Road in south Toledo, they understand. The company specializes in selling hard-to-find original Jeep parts and after-market parts. They even have Jeep bodies to bolt onto frames.

When Fiat Chrysler CEO Sergio Marchionne announced Thursday that Jeep Wrangler production may be moved from Toledo in 2017, the news struck a chord with thousands of Toledoans, including those at Willys-Overland.

"According to Eisenhower, we would not have won [World War II] without Jeep. That's a lot to be proud of," said owner Jay Margolies.

He says the vehicle has always been a hometown hero ever since it was first manufactured in Toledo by the Willys-Overland Company.

"The Jeep has been manufactured since World War II, and through the war and ever since, Toledo feels that connection that this is something of ours and everybody is very proud of that," he said.

Shortly after the Wrangler's introduction, production of it was moved to Brampton, Ontario. During that time, Toledo Jeep made Dodge Dakota pickup trucks in its place. Production of the Wrangler came back to Toledo a few years later, in the early ‘90s.

Margolies says the thought of Wrangler being made anywhere but Toledo is terrible. He claims it would be a risky move for the automaker since sales for the SUV continue to go through the roof.

Get more information on the Jeep Wrangler, including union reaction and past statements from Chrysler here.

Follow Toledo News Now:

Download our app here.

Copyright 2014 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.