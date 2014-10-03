Bedford Fire Department hosting several events for Fire Preventi - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Bedford Fire Department hosting several events honoring Fire Prevention Month

BEDFORD TOWNSHIP, MI (Toledo News Now) -

October is National Fire Prevention Month and this year's focus is on smoke alarms. In honor of the month Bedford Fire Department's station two will be hosting several events on October 4. 

Events include station tours, free camel rides and wooden fire truck building. Cookies, hotdogs and beverages will also be provided and Lambertville Walgreens will be taking free 5X7 family photos with the fire truck!

Events start at noon. Station two is located at 3445 Dean Rd. in Lambertville, MI.

