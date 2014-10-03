Toledo Lawns hosts job fair Saturday for winter crew - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Toledo Lawns hosts job fair Saturday for winter crew

TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) -

It's hard to believe winter is just around the corner, but local companies are already preparing for the upcoming season.  

Toledo Lawns says it's better to be ahead of any storm, so they are already preparing for what's to come by holding a job fair on Saturday.

Last year, during Toledo's historic winter, Toledo Lawns had about 15 crew members. This year, the owners tell me they are doubling that number.

We talked to owner Jason Walker, who tells us they pay competitively.

"We are paying in the $10-20 an hour range. We do pay time and a half," Walker said. "We are looking for qualified employees."

Toledo Lawns is located at 1951 Tremainsville Road. The job fair will be held there from 10:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. Walker says to dress business casual. Lunch will be provided for a limited time.

Follow Toledo News Now:  

Download our app here.

Copyright 2014 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly