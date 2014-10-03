Renovations progressing on Hotel Breakers at Cedar Point - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Renovations progressing on Hotel Breakers at Cedar Point

SANDUSKY, OH (Toledo News Now) -

A piece of Ohio history that has served millions of guests is receiving some much-needed renovation.

The Hotel Breakers opened its doors to guests along Lake Erie 109 years ago. Currently, crews are busy there with a full renovation of the historic hotel, set to be ready for next year's tourism season.

Last year, Cedar Point renovated the exterior of the Breakers East and Breakers Tower. Now crews have gutted the original rotunda and lobby building down to the studs. The finished hotel will feature a new entrance portal, classic interior finishes and modernized rooms. A new Starbucks and Surf Lounge Bar will also be added, along with an outdoor water area.

Cedar Point wants to make sure Breakers is a destination for park-goers for generations to come.

"The Hotel Breakers, our other properties, the park and the beach in general not only draw in people from a 2-3 hours radius, but from around the Midwest, around the country, and even around the world," said Bryan Edwards, public relations manager for Cedar Point. "So again, places like the Hotel Breakers are very big, not only for Cedar Point but for Ohio tourism in general."

Edwards says this renovation project is the biggest single financial investment ever pursued by the park.

