TPD: Missing north Toledo 18-year-old found safe - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

TPD: Missing north Toledo 18-year-old found safe

(Source: Holman's family) (Source: Holman's family)
(Source: TPD) (Source: TPD)
TOLEDO, OH (Press Release) -

Toledo Police say a missing 18-year-old was found safe over the weekend. Police first asked for the public's help finding Dwight Holman of Acklin Street in north Toledo around 4:30 p.m. Friday.

On Monday morning, TPD said the teen had been found safe.

Follow Toledo News Now:  

Download our app here.

Copyright 2014 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly