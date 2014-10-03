FBI looking for missing Bucyrus teen - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

FBI looking for missing Bucyrus teen

BUCYRUS, OH (Toledo News Now) -

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is now involved in the case of a girl reported missing more than a week ago.

The FBI says Rebecca "Becky" Kemper, 15, was last seen by her mother around 10:30 p.m. at their Bucyrus home. The bureau says Becky's mother noticed that a window was open and Becky was not in the home, so she contacted police. The FBI is working with the Crawford County Sheriff's Office and the Marion Police Department on the case.

Becky is described as approximately 5', 180 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.  She was last observed wearing a blue pajama set. 

Investigators say Rebecca does not have a history of running away from home and they have no reason to believe that is what happened. 

Anyone with information should call the Crawford County Sheriff's Office at 419-562-7906.

