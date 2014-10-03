FBI looking for missing Bucyrus teen

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is now involved in the case of a girl reported missing more than a week ago.

The FBI says Rebecca "Becky" Kemper, 15, was last seen by her mother around 10:30 p.m. at their Bucyrus home. The bureau says Becky's mother noticed that a window was open and Becky was not in the home, so she contacted police. The FBI is working with the Crawford County Sheriff's Office and the Marion Police Department on the case.

Becky is described as approximately 5', 180 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last observed wearing a blue pajama set.

Investigators say Rebecca does not have a history of running away from home and they have no reason to believe that is what happened.



Anyone with information should call the Crawford County Sheriff's Office at 419-562-7906.

