Cedar Point’s Mantis getting new name, facelift

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

For 18 years, the Mantis has stood at Cedar Point with its vibrant red and yellow color scheme, but this offseason the coaster will be recolored, redesigned and rebranded as the Rougarou.

Over a dozen workers from Baynum Painting out of Newport, Kentucky have spent the last week cleaning and painting the ride.

Every year Baynum crews paint different roller coasters around the country to keep the rides' colors vibrant, but the paint also acts as rust prevention.

This year, though, the Mantis is being painted in dark green and orange to fit with the design of the Rougarou, which uses the Mantis track with new floorless trains.

Repainting amusement park rides is Baynum Painting's specialty, and they say every ride is its own challenge.

"You have to use boom lifts and spider baskets and have some guys with some good sense and good training and a good overall safety program to get to it," said Supervisor Andrew Million. "The access is most important, once we can get to it we can clean it and get it painted."

The ride is still operating as the Mantis during Cedar Point's Halloweekend activities, which means October is your last chance to ride the Mantis before it is officially shut down.

