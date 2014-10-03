Oregon Police offer identity theft protection tips

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

WTOL's Jerry Anderson honored by city council for career; anchor preparing to sign off

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

Pizza delivery driver, mom killed on her last delivery of night

Police say identity theft has become a huge problem, and youneed to be taking steps to protect yourself.

CNN says someone's identity is stolen every twoseconds. That's why we teamed up withOregon Police to give you tips to keep your identity secure.

"The best thing for you to do is pay cash," said DetectiveRyan Spangler. "When in doubt, pay withcash. Never let your card out of sight,if at all possible."

Police say thieves often use devices called pocket skimmers,which can scan your card information even when you've kept them inside yourwallet or purse.

Oregon Police say only carry what you need, and make sure tocheck your weekly statements. You shouldalso never write your pin numbers down and, should you lose a card, report itas soon as possible.

Throwing away old cards is also criticalto your protection. To safely dispose ofthem, run a magnet along the strip for a minute before cutting the card inhalf.

