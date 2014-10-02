Toledo's Blight Authority meets for the first time

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

Blight Authority members where announced earlier this week. Thursday the authority met for the first time and people in Toledo say they are ready to see what they can do.

The Blight Authority will be working to tackle run-down properties and clean up the city. Resident Sy Kreais says he has been trying to clean things up for years and now he is glad to see more people trying to help.

"I'm just a part of Toledo," said Sy. "I've seen the good times and I've seen the bad times, these are good homes, bad houses. When I see bad ones, I go to the houses and talk to the people to see if they need help painting, mowing, picking up debris."

Sy does his best to reduce blight in his north Toledo neighborhood and now he won't have to work alone.

Toledo Board of Realtors CEO Megan Meyer-Foos says these homes affect all of us in Toledo.

"I think perceptions are reality. If there are members in our own community that are dealing with those issues it's a huge issue," said Meyer-Foos. "I think I heard 100,000 vacant properties in the city of Toledo...that's a huge, huge, number that affects all of us for sure."

The authority is still figuring out the logistics but they are hoping to go after Toledo's blight with full force next spring.

Meanwhile Sy says he likes the direction they are going and he hopes they will soon have a seat for one more.

"I think it's going to be good. It's going to be good to work with them," said Sy.

