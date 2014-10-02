Toledo's Blight Authority meets for the first time - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Toledo's Blight Authority meets for the first time

Blight Authority members where announced earlier this week. Thursday the authority met for the first time and people in Toledo say they are ready to see what they can do.

The Blight Authority will be working to tackle run-down properties and clean up the city. Resident Sy Kreais says he has been trying to clean things up for years and now he is glad to see more people trying to help.

"I'm just a part of Toledo," said Sy. "I've seen the good times and I've seen the bad times, these are good homes, bad houses. When I see bad ones, I go to the houses and talk to the people to see if they need help painting, mowing, picking up debris."

Sy does his best to reduce blight in his north Toledo neighborhood and now he won't have to work alone.

Toledo Board of Realtors CEO Megan Meyer-Foos says these homes affect all of us in Toledo.

"I think perceptions are reality. If there are members in our own community that are dealing with those issues it's a huge issue," said Meyer-Foos. "I think I heard 100,000 vacant properties in the city of Toledo...that's a huge, huge, number that affects all of us for sure."

The authority is still figuring out the logistics but they are hoping to go after Toledo's blight with full force next spring.

Meanwhile Sy says he likes the direction they are going and he hopes they will soon have a seat for one more.

"I think it's going to be good. It's going to be good to work with them," said Sy. 

