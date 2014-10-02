Historic building in Lenawee County torn down - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Historic building in Lenawee County torn down

BLISSFIELD, MI (Toledo News Now) -

Crews have been working on the demolition of the historic Richland Furs building in the Village of Blissfield for the last two days. 

At one time Richland Furs was the number one fur company in the country. It has been sitting vacant for the last 10 years.  The building's owner Pat Hinde decided it was time to demolish the 125-year-old building because it was becoming a safety hazard.

"You know you feel both ways," said Hinde. "It's got to happen, you hate to do it, hate to see history go down, but it was just time."

Over the years, in addition to the fur company, the building housed a gun business, a fitness center and a dance studio.  Plans are to have the lot sold and hopefully developed.

