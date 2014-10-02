New database helping Wood County Sheriff's Office assist in sex offender cases

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

An update to the Wood County Sheriff's Office website hassome new improvements that make it easier to search for sex offenders in any area.

The Wood County Sheriff's Office has been utilizing the new database for about a month. The new program, known as E-Sorn, expands the search for sex offenders beyond the Wood County area and is also easily accessible on a smart phone.

It allows people to check up on anyone in the country by entering their e-mail address or phone number. If the page is book-marked it can operate like an app.

Deputy Isaiah Loar says using the system helps the Sheriff's Office easily assist in sexoffender cases, especially those committed online.

"If you have someone that's in another state that isdoing this, we don't know about it, they don't know about it, and if we havebetter communication, we can keep up on these guys, and hopefully reduce someof those issues," said Loar.

Find out more about thedatabase click here.

