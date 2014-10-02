New database helping Wood County Police assist sex offender case - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

New database helping Wood County Sheriff's Office assist in sex offender cases

An update to the Wood County Sheriff's Office website hassome new improvements that make it easier to search for sex offenders in any area.

The Wood County Sheriff's Office has been utilizing the new database for about a month. The new program, known as E-Sorn, expands the search for sex offenders beyond the Wood County area and is also easily accessible on a smart phone.

It allows people to check up on anyone in the country by entering their e-mail address or phone number. If the page is book-marked it can operate like an app.

Deputy Isaiah Loar says using the system helps the Sheriff's Office easily assist in sexoffender cases, especially those committed online.

"If you have someone that's in another state that isdoing this, we don't know about it, they don't know about it, and if we havebetter communication, we can keep up on these guys, and hopefully reduce someof those issues," said Loar.

