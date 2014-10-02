EDITORIAL: Call 11 for Action has recovered over $10 million - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

EDITORIAL: Call 11 for Action has recovered over $10 million

WTOL Vice President and General Manager Bob Chirdon WTOL Vice President and General Manager Bob Chirdon
(Toledo News Now) -

The Call 11 for Action team has been helping WTOL 11 viewers for a long time.

This week we surpassed $10 million in money saved or returned to viewers with problems that couldn't be resolved without our help. That's a lot of help and that's a lot of money. 

The Call 11 for Action volunteers toil every week on behalf of aggrieved viewers. And now, WTOL 11 anchor Emilie Voss has become the person you know and trust will be there for you.

Ten million dollars - that says we care about you. It also says WTOL 11 remains the station you can trust when what you need most is help. And you have 10 million reasons to know we will be there.

If you think you have a problem, give the Call 11 for Action team a call at 419-255-2255.

