Man wanted for exchanging counterfeit cash in Wauseon

WAUSEON, OH (Toledo News Now) -

Police are looking for a man who exchanged counterfeit cash at the Wal-Mart on Airport Highway in Wauseon.

Police Chief Keith Torbet says they believe the man caught on camera is responsible for purposefully handing over the counterfeit money.

"It's not just one out of a half a dozen, because they were all counterfeit, I am almost positive that he had some knowledge of that, that they were counterfeit," said Chief Torbet.

Police say man on the surveillance video gave the cashier several fake $20 bills for his purchase.

Torbet says the fake cash has been handed over to the secret service to make sure that it is indeed counterfeit.

In the last few weeks 16 places in Toledo have been handed bad cash. Torbet says at this point in time it is unknown if the crimes are connected.

"From the stories that I have heard from Toledo they were using lower denomination bills, but it's very possible that it could be the same suspect, or same group of suspects at this time," said Torbet. 

If you know this man contact the Wauseon Police Department at 419-335-3821, or message them on their Facebook page.

