Toledo officer accused of stealing popcorn from Oregon gas station

A Sandusky man was arrested in Tiffin on Saturday after a citizen complained that people were possibly smoking marijuana outside of and unidentified people were coming and going from a residence.

Findlay Police say officers attempted to stop Matthew Ekleberry for driving without an exhaust around 1:30 a.m. when Ekleberry fled at a high rate of speed.

Police say one person was injured in the shooting but is expected to be okay.

It happened around 10:15 p.m. in the 800 block of Byrne Rd.

Sgt. Eric Whitman has been with the Toledo Police Department for 24 years. He's currently accused of stealing a bag of popcorn from a gas station in Oregon.

According to an Oregon police report, the theft occurred two weeks ago at the Circle K on Wheeling. The report states that a man, allegedly Sgt. Whitman, bought a bag of caramel popcorn, and then went to get another bag. He returned to the checkout counter with the second bag and held the two bags tightly together while holding a drink in the other hand.

The report says he then walked out of the store without paying for the second bag. Sgt. Whitman was in uniform and on duty at the time.

Oregon Police interviewed Whitman Thursday. If he's charged, police say they'll meet with the municipal prosecutor to determine how to proceed.

Whitman is currently suspended without pay. The Toledo Police Department says the case is still under investigation.

