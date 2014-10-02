Toledo officer accused of stealing popcorn from Oregon gas stati - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Toledo officer accused of stealing popcorn from Oregon gas station

Reporting by Steven Jackson, Reporter
Connect
OREGON, OH (Toledo News Now) -

Sgt. Eric Whitman has been with the Toledo Police Department for 24 years. He's currently accused of stealing a bag of popcorn from a gas station in Oregon.

According to an Oregon police report, the theft occurred two weeks ago at the Circle K on Wheeling. The report states that a man, allegedly Sgt. Whitman, bought a bag of caramel popcorn, and then went to get another bag. He returned to the checkout counter with the second bag and held the two bags tightly together while holding a drink in the other hand.

The report says he then walked out of the store without paying for the second bag. Sgt. Whitman was in uniform and on duty at the time.

Oregon Police interviewed Whitman Thursday. If he's charged, police say they'll meet with the municipal prosecutor to determine how to proceed.

Whitman is currently suspended without pay. The Toledo Police Department says the case is still under investigation. 

Follow Toledo News Now:  

Download our app here.

Copyright 2014 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.

  • Toledo officer accused of stealing popcorn from Oregon gas stationMore>>

  • SLIDESHOW: Toledo's Most Wanted

    SLIDESHOW: Toledo's Most Wanted

    If you have any information that could help lead to the arrest of anyone you see featured on air or online, call Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111.More >>
    If you have any information that could help lead to the arrest of anyone you see featured on air or online, call Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111.More >>
Powered by Frankly