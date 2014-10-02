Skycop camera installed but never turned on

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

Several months ago Councilman Tom Waniewski pushed to get a skycop camera in his district at Douglas Road near Kendale. It was installed back in April, but now Waniewski says it has yet to be turned on.

Waniewski says crime in that area is what prompted the camera in the first place. After it was installed, he assumed it wouldn't take long for it to start cracking down on crime.

But Waniewski says his iCitizen text alerts about crime in that area kept rolling in. That's when he noticed no light on the camera.

Waniewski says he then approached the Toledo Police Department to ask them what was going on.

"When they said they were going to put one camera in the district and it was going to be this one, I said 'fantastic, we'll work with you,'" said Waniewski. "I do believe strongly that these cameras can reduce crime. So, the fact it was not put up was very disappointing."

Waniewski says the hold up was due to electrical work. He contacted Toledo Edison, and they're expected to have it ready to go early next week.

