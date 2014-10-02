Dundee man due in court Friday after driving SUV into west Toledo home

Dundee man due in court Friday after driving SUV into west Toled - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

A man accused of driving drunk and hitting a west Toledo home is due in court Friday.

According to court documents, 52-year-old Steven Rutherford, of Dundee, was speeding when he lost control and slammed his SUV into a home on Northover Monday night. Toledo Police say he refused a breathalyzer on the scene.

Rutherford was taken to the hospital with a head injury. His 6-year-old grandson was with him at the time of the crash. The child was wearing a seatbelt but not a child restraint. He was, however, not injured.

Rutherford is scheduled to be arraigned in Toledo Municipal Court Friday afternoon.

