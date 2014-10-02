Lenawee County's busiest roadway getting a major makeover - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Lenawee County's busiest roadway getting a major makeover, causing some headaches for drivers

LENAWEE COUNTY, MI (Toledo News Now) -

Occidental Highway in Lenawee County is the most traveled roadway in the county. Road crews will be here the next few weeks, fixing up the damage from last year's harsh winter.

On the five mile stretch of Occidental Highway and Valley Road milling and resurfacing is being done.

Occidental is the quickest way for drivers to get from Adrian to Tecumseh. The Lenawee County Road Commission says this project was a long time coming.

"The condition of the road, there were quite a few potholes all the way along the road. It needed a new driving surface and we've been planning for this project for the past two or three years," said Lenawee County Road Commission Managing Director Scott Merillat. 

People who drive this road or live near it say this work is a big inconvenience, but it's something that has to be done.

"We complain when the roads are not in good shape, these were horrible and then when work comes along it takes a few weeks. Got to put up with a little inconvenience, but it's going to be well worth it." said Raisin Township resident Steven McGee.

The $1.7 million for the project on Occidental Highway is coming from Michigan's Legislative General Fund. Crews are expected to be finished with this work by October 31.

