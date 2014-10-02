Lenawee County's busiest roadway getting a major makeover, causing some headaches for drivers

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

Occidental Highway in Lenawee County is the most traveled roadway in the county. Road crews will be here the next few weeks, fixing up the damage from last year's harsh winter.

On the five mile stretch of Occidental Highway and Valley Road milling and resurfacing is being done.

Occidental is the quickest way for drivers to get from Adrian to Tecumseh. The Lenawee County Road Commission says this project was a long time coming.

"The condition of the road, there were quite a few potholes all the way along the road. It needed a new driving surface and we've been planning for this project for the past two or three years," said Lenawee County Road Commission Managing Director Scott Merillat.

People who drive this road or live near it say this work is a big inconvenience, but it's something that has to be done.

"We complain when the roads are not in good shape, these were horrible and then when work comes along it takes a few weeks. Got to put up with a little inconvenience, but it's going to be well worth it." said Raisin Township resident Steven McGee.

The $1.7 million for the project on Occidental Highway is coming from Michigan's Legislative General Fund. Crews are expected to be finished with this work by October 31.

Follow Toledo News Now:

Download our app here.

Copyright 2014 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.