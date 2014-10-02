Port Clinton PD need help identifying car thief - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Port Clinton PD need help identifying car thief

PORT CLINTON, OH (Toledo News Now) -

Port Clinton Police are asking for the public's help identifying a suspect caught on video stealing from vehicles.

Police posted two surveillance video clips to their Facebook page on Thursday, showing a suspect enter two cars and, according to police, stealing items from them.

Anyone with information that can help police track down this thief should call the police department at 419-734-3121.

Follow Toledo News Now:  

Download our app here.

Copyright 2014 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly