Home break-ins continue in Fulton County after arrest of Brett Farless

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

Deputies at the Fulton County Sheriff's Office are still warning people of theft around the area even after the arrest of Brett Farless.

Lt. Max Nofsiger says thefts are still occurring at homes during the day and a variety of household items are being taken even after Farless was arrested.

"When he was incarcerated there was some that happened that same time frame and so that is why we believe that there are still other people out there that are doing the burglaries," said Nofsiger.

People living in Fulton County have their own theory on why these burglaries continue.

"It's most of the time, I am including that people are not working and I am sure that they are probably desperate," said Oak Shade resident David Leonard.

The Fulton County Sheriff's Office says people working during the day should lock their doors, check in with their neighbors and always be on the lookout for anything suspicious.

"You might see some people walking up to the door and knocking on the door and if nobody answers then they understand that nobody might be home, if somebody answers they might ask 'can I have a glass of water?' or 'can I use your phone?'," said Lt. Nofsiger.

To get in contact with the sheriff's office with any information that can help catch these thieves, call 419-335-4010.

