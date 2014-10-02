Best Buy hiring over 50 seasonal employees - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Best Buy hiring over 50 seasonal employees

TOLEDO, OH

Best Buy stores in Toledo are hiring upwards of 50 seasonal employees over the next several weeks.

Positions are available in sales, customer service and merchandising across all three Toledo locations. 

Applicants can apply in advance at www.bestbuy-jobs.com. 

