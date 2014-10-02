Four County Career Center evacuated after threat, no one hurt - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Breaking

Four County Career Center evacuated after threat, no one hurt

ARCHBOLD, OH (Toledo News Now) -

Students at Four County Career Center in Archbold were evacuated from the school building Thursday afternoon after school staff says they found a threatening letter around noon.

Students were moved to Northwest State Community College which is next to Four County Career Center.

Police swept the building and later allowed teachers back in classrooms.

The school plans to have counselors on hand when classes resume Friday. No one was hurt in the incident.

Follow Toledo News Now:

Download our app here.

Copyright 2014 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.

  • BreakingFour County Career Center evacuated after threat, no one hurtMore>>

  • CONNECT WITH US

    CONNECT WITH US

    LIKE us on Facebook - Follow us on Twitter -  Get Text & Email Alerts - Download our Apps - Send us photos & videoMore >>
    LIKE us on Facebook - Follow us on Twitter -  Get Text & Email Alerts - Download our Apps - Send us photos & videoMore >>
Powered by Frankly