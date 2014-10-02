City of Toledo loses Court of Appeals battle against Police union

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

WTOL's Jerry Anderson honored by city council for career; anchor preparing to sign off

WTOL's Jerry Anderson honored by city council for career; anchor preparing to sign off

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

Pizza delivery driver, mom killed on her last delivery of night

Pizza delivery driver, mom killed on her last delivery of night

The City of Toledo has lost a major battle against its Police Command Officers in the Ohio Court Appeals Sixth District, and now the city could have to pay up.

The Toledo Police Command Officers Association (TPCOA), which represents police sergeants, lieutenants and captains, had a contract with the city. However, in 2010, the Mike Bell administration faced a major budget deficit and convinced city council to approve forced concessions on several unions, including the TPCOA.

The city eliminated its pension pickup responsibilities and increased the command officers' health insurance co-pays.

"We find that over time, when the wrong decision is made, it has real, meaningful consequences to the city's budget," said City Councilwoman Lindsay Webb, who was one of the few who voted against those concessions.

Councilwoman Webb says the concessions are coming back to haunt the city now.

Last Friday, the Court of Appeals released their ruling, siding with the Lucas County Court of Common Pleas, which said the city was wrong to impose the exigent circumstances.

The Court of Appeals judge said he agreed that "Toledo made no reasonable effort to meet the TPCOA part-way before unilaterally modifying the CBA. Toledo did not bargain in good faith, and instead engaged only in surface bargaining.

"Having to pay for the mistakes of a previous administration, who over the advice of council, implemented exigent circumstances without bargaining to impasse, is a shame," said Councilwoman Webb.

The Court of Appeals ruling means the city must make the command officers ‘whole' financially for what they had to give back in 2010.

Union President Dan Schultz says this is a potential victory. No one has provided a dollar amount for what the city might have to pay back, but it could be considerable.

Law Director Adam Loukx says the city is weighing its options in response.

Follow Toledo News Now:

Download our app here.

Copyright 2014 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.