Vacant west Toledo house to be demolished after incendiary fire

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

WTOL's Jerry Anderson honored by city council for career; anchor preparing to sign off

WTOL's Jerry Anderson honored by city council for career; anchor preparing to sign off

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

Pizza delivery driver, mom killed on her last delivery of night

Pizza delivery driver, mom killed on her last delivery of night

Toledo Fire Department crews have responded to a vacant house fire which broke out Thursday morning in the 4000 block of Parrakeet near West Sylvania Avenue in west Toledo.

We're told crews arrived on scene at 5 AM Thursday and had successfully put the flames out in 30 minutes.





The fire later partially reignited. Crews are staying on scene in case the flames spread.





The fire started in the upper rear portion of the house. Crews say they can't get to the hot spot now because of the high degree of damage inside the house and they fear it will collapse.





We're told the building is compromised and will be demolished later this morning. The Fire Chief says it was not an act of arson, though someone did light the fire. It's being ruled instead as incendiary.





No injuries were sustained in the fire and roads remain open in the area.





We'll continue to bring you the latest details of this story as more information becomes available.

Follow Toledo News Now:

Download our app here.

Copyright 2014 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.