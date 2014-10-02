Vacant west Toledo house to be demolished after fire - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Vacant west Toledo house to be demolished after incendiary fire

TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) -

Toledo Fire Department crews have responded to a vacant house fire which broke out Thursday morning in the 4000 block of Parrakeet near West Sylvania Avenue in west Toledo.

We're told crews arrived on scene at 5 AM Thursday and had successfully put the flames out in 30 minutes.

The fire later partially reignited.  Crews are staying on scene in case the flames spread.

The fire started in the upper rear portion of the house.  Crews say they can't get to the hot spot now because of the high degree of damage inside the house and they fear it will collapse.

We're told the building is compromised and will be demolished later this morning.  The Fire Chief says it was not an act of arson, though someone did light the fire.  It's being ruled instead as incendiary. 

No injuries were sustained in the fire and roads remain open in the area.

We'll continue to bring you the latest details of this story as more information becomes available.

